Game, set, match: Barstow High School pair wins state tennis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's fitting their last name is King, because this family is royalty at Barstow High School.

Serving up state titles, the King's have six of them. Four of them are doubles titles.

Janie, Brian, Richey and Bobby each have their own.

Richey is a senior coming off a Class 1 singles championship in his junior season. This year he decided to switch things up.

"I gave Richey the option as the state champion to go for singles, which was an easier path, or take his lame little brother and see if they could win a doubles title," Tom O'Brien, the Barstow head tennis coach, said.

Without question, Richey and his younger brother Bobby, a freshman at Barstow, competed in the Class 2 state doubles tournament.

"It's been a lot of fun. We've grown up watching our other siblings play, so I think it's kind of a dream come true to be able to play together," Richey King said.

Richey missed playing with his older brother Brian by one year, making this opportunity a special one.

"It was a lot of fun, I'm excited," Bobby King said. "I was so excited when he decided to play doubles with me."

Four siblings, all with titles, but Richey told KSHB 41 he's the best out of the family.

"I think I'm probably the best right now, but I mean, he's going to be really good and then my older siblings were good too, but I think right now I edge them out a little bit," Richey King said.

On Friday, Barstow will get back into the swing of things as they compete at team state in Springfield, Missouri.

