Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Abigail May sparks St. James comeback at Volleyball Slam

LENEXA, Kan. — First, it was her teammate. Now, Abigail May has earned the spotlight.

The St. James Academy junior libero was honored after a standout performance at the 2025 Volleyball Slam, where her steady serving helped spark a critical turnaround.

“It was definitely a goal but not something I thought would actually happen,” May said. “So, I’m just really grateful that I got picked.”

May’s biggest moment came during a serving run that flipped the momentum of the match. With her team trailing 8–6, she delivered nine straight points to put St. James ahead 15–8.

“I’d like to think that was a pivotal moment in our game,” May said.

Head coach Nancy Dorsey agreed.

“She’s got a great serve and last Saturday at the Slam, her serve really kind of was a difference maker for us,” Dorsey said.

For May, the run didn’t register until after the match.

“I didn’t even notice in the moment, I just felt like I kept going back there and just focusing,” she said. “And then when they told me, ‘you served half the game,’ I was like, oh my gosh, I did not even realize that. But it’s just cool to think about.”

May’s performance not only kept her team in the match but also secured her recognition as this week’s award winner.

