Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Bishop Miege senior Mary Grant hits game-winner in KAMO Classic Championship

ROELAND PARK, Kan. — With time ticking down and Bishop Miege trailing Blue Valley North by one, one Stags senior stepped up when her name was called.

"We needed a shot, and I was just amped up and excited and just wanted an opportunity to win," Senior guard Mary Grant said.

Grant, a Murray State commit, proceeded to call game with just her second made shot of the night.

"The shot Mary made was high level," Bishop Miege head coach Mike Allen said. "I mean, that was a big-time shot."

Grant's jumper with five seconds left was enough for Miege to top North, 51-50, and hold on to win the KA-MO Classic Championship.

"We needed someone to step in that moment," Allen added. "We needed a senior to be big, and she was."

On a night where Grant, who leads Miege in points per game, couldn't get her shots to fall, she recorded her season-high in assists against the Mustangs. She was also tasked with guarding North's best player.

Pair those things with her game-winning bucket, and it's easy to see why she was named tournament MVP — and Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week.

"My teammates help me," Grant said. "We just hit each other and trust each other through the whole game. I feel like when it was my time, it just kind of was natural."

There's no other player Miege would rather have with the game on the line, too.

"She plays with a huge heart, great leadership," Allen said. "Lots of great players around the area, but I would want her first over anybody else."

