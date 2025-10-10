Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Blue Springs senior wide receiver Devin Staley

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs High School senior Devin Staley is a two-way "dawg" for the Wildcats.

"We love him on both sides of the ball," Blue Springs head coach Jed Paulsen said.

Blue Springs senior wide receiver Devin Staley

"Dawgs" make a difference in any way they can.

"I've been working harder than the last couple of years and it means a lot this year from the last couple of years," Staley added.

The senior stepped up in Friday night's rivalry win at Rockhurst and made plays on offense and defense.

"It just shows that he's a playmaker," Paulsen said. "Any time the guy has the ball in his hands, good things happen."

With less than five minutes left in the 4th quarter, Blue Springs took over at their own 25-yard line with a one-point lead.

The Wildcats, trying to run some time off the clock, opted for a run play, only to see the ball pop free.

Lucky for Blue Springs, the loose ball landed at the feet of Staley.

"Saw the ball, I was like, oh, fumble," Staley said. "I was like, I gotta go get it because every time I see the ball I want to drop on it, but it just bounced into my hands and I started running."

Staley proceeded to pick up the fumble and sprint 75 yards down the sideline for his second touchdown of the night, a moment his head coach said he's worked for.

"It goes back to his work ethic and how he's transformed what he does on a day-to-day basis, and that just came to fruition on the football field," Paulsen added.

