Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week carries on family's tradition on volleyball court

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Blue Valley West's Peyton Kubik has the Evelyn Gates Award and a state championship trophy.

For now, she will settle for being the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week.

Kubik will be the fourth member of her family to play major college volleyball.

"Starting from a young age and being in that gym, just getting the feel of everything, and being now the one that's playing has been a really cool experience," Kubik said.

Peyton's mom played at Missouri State, one sister played at Nebraska and another is a senior playing at Tennessee.

"When we knew they were moving into the district obviously I knew who the family was, and we were just excited for the opportunities that would give our team," said Blue Valley West Head Volleyball Coach Jessica Horstick.

Kubik is just a junior, but has accomplished a lot already. She's committed to play at Pitt for her college volleyball.

She's started since her freshman year at West and is already the school's all-time kills leader. She averages over five kills per set.

"That is very difficult to do," said Horstick. "Especially when people know you're averaging five kills per set you're going to have a big block on you at all times."

"It's awesome," said Kubik. "I'm so glad to be surrounded by so many great teammates and great coaches. The environment and practices have really set me up to have a good season so far."

College can wait, though. The defending Kansas 6A runner-up Jaguars are on a mission at the state tournament in Salina this week.

"I think we just have a no-quit energy," said Kubik. "We sometimes dig ourselves a hole and just say we've been here before. We can do this."

