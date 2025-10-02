KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center High School senior striker Rex Taylor is putting together a season for the record books, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Taylor has already netted 25 goals in 11 matches, including a stunning streak of four consecutive hat tricks, two of which were four-goal performances.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Center High School senior striker Rex Taylor

“Four hat tricks in four games, yeah,” Taylor said with a smile.

Taylor, a four-year varsity starter and team captain, has scored in every match this season and even found the net just 35 seconds into a recent match.

Assistant coach Adam Nichols, who’s seen his share of talent during his tenure, says Taylor’s performance is unmatched.

“Rex is having the best season I’ve ever seen as a coach,” Nichols said. “Twenty-five goals in 11 games is almost three per game. He’s playing well and finishing well.” Taylor credits his teammates for his success.

“I’ve really just got to give credit to my team — the great balls, the chemistry. Best team I’ve ever played with,” he said.

A 2024 All-Region selection, Taylor is now making a strong case for All-State honors as he leads the Yellowjackets to a top-10 ranking in Missouri Class 2.

“It feels amazing,” Taylor said. “It feels like I’m accomplishing what I wanted to when I went to those fields in the morning. I feel like my work really paid off.”

With each match, Taylor continues to raise the bar, setting the gold standard for Center High soccer in a season that could be one for the ages.

