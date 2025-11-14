KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Faith Christian Academy's Brayden Lux leads by example.

He often leaves his head soccer coach at a loss for words, too.

"It's mind-boggling how he can sometimes do the things that he does," said FCA Boys Soccer Head Coach Travis Weeks.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Faith Christian Academy senior midfielder Brayden Lux

Things like scoring four goals and assisting another in the Knights' 8-0 district final win over Northland Christian on Monday night.

"That's the stuff he can do all year," added Weeks. "I don't know how he does it sometimes, but he's able to do that."

A team captain and a maestro in the midfield, Lux is the leader of the Knights' front line.

"I get to control the midfield, which is one of my favorite positions, but at the same time it's pretty tiring running in center mid," said Lux. "So I get to switch with Caed, and we work well as a team and getting to play striker is also a lot of fun."

Even though FCA plays in Missouri Class 1, Lux lauds the talent at this level — including his teammates.

"The size of the school can definitely hide the true skill of the players," Lux added.

Lux is one of those hidden gems.

The senior is one of several reasons why FCA is state-bound in just their second season as an MSHSAA-affiliated program.

Now his sights are set on a state quarterfinal showdown against Lone Jack — the same team that beat FCA, 1-0, just over two weeks ago.

"It's 10 out of 10, I'm ready," said Lux. "State's not even our focus right now. We just want to beat Lone Jack and we just keep going to the next thing."

—