KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KSHB 41 Sports team wants to hear from you. Send Matt your story idea .

—

For Center High School boys soccer, sophomore striker Gavin Lillis has become a scoring threat opposing defenses struggle to contain.

“For a kid to just keep scoring goals and finding the back of the net is pretty daggum special,” said Center head coach Steve Mattson.

And with 29 goals through 14 games, Lillis shows no signs of slowing down.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Gavin Lillis leads Center soccer's high-scoring forward line

“I can score two, three every game, and I’m still missing opportunities,” Lillis said. “It kind of puts into perspective I could have a lot more, but I still have a very good amount.”

Despite playing just his second season of varsity soccer, Lillis is producing numbers more commonly associated with a four-year starter. His goal total includes five hat tricks, showcasing his ability to take over a game offensively.

Mattson said Lillis plays with the poise and experience of an upperclassman.

“He’s playing like a seasoned veteran to me, like a senior. You just don’t see that,” Mattson said. “I think it’s just a special athlete that only comes around every so often.”

Lillis’ production is especially impressive considering how much he has developed since his freshman season.

KSHB 41 Steve Mattson

“It’s impressive for any striker to have that many goals,” Mattson said. “And as a sophomore, only playing two years of varsity soccer, says a lot about how he’s improved from his freshman year.”

For Lillis, the focus goes beyond the goals already scored. Even after a multi-goal performance, he is looking for ways to improve.

“After every game, even if I have two, three goals, I look back to the chances that I could have more,” Lillis said.

That scoring instinct has been developing for years. Lillis started playing soccer at just 3 years old, and finding the back of the net has become second nature.

KSHB 41 Gavin Lillis

“I don’t really think anything. It’s like whatever I’m thinking, just score,” Lillis said. “I don’t really think where I’m shooting.”

Mattson sees that natural instinct in the way Lillis moves on the field, anticipates passes and finds opportunities to score.

“I just think he knows where the goal is,” Mattson said. “He knows where the runs need to be made. He knows where his teammates are going to play him that ball.”

While Lillis continues to pile up goals, his ambitions extend beyond individual statistics. He wants to see the Yellowjackets capitalize on their opportunities and succeed as a team.

“Overall, as a team, being like, we have a chance; we just have to finish our chances,” Lillis said.

—