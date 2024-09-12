Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Hicks helps Liberty end Liberty North's 14-game win streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty overcame a Week 1 loss with a hard-fought 12-7 victory over Liberty North in their Week 2 rivalry game, snapping Liberty North's 14-game win streak.

Liberty’s senior running back Jaxon Hicks played a pivotal role, rushing for over 200 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

His standout moment came with a 50-yard touchdown run that ignited Liberty’s offense and energized the sidelines.

Liberty Head Coach Chad Frigon praised Hicks for his performance.

"Jaxon had a great game," Frigon said. "He hit it hard right up the middle and scored early, which really set the tone for us."

Hicks described his touchdown run as "perfect."

"I didn’t get touched going through; it was just right down the hash and a beautiful play, honestly," he said.

He also recalled a previous long touchdown that was called back.

"I had a 78-yard TD last year, but it got called back," he said.

The strong performance earned Hicks the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor.

"It’s definitely an exciting thing," Hicks said. “I didn’t really think about it at all, but finally winning it this year is pretty cool.

Frigon highlighted Hicks’ strength and dedication.

"Not the biggest of kids, but he is one of our strongest," Frigon said "His hard work in the weight room and on the field is evident."

