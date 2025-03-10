Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Lilly and Sandy Breeden, Liberty girls wrestling

LIBERTY, Mo. — Since the day they were born, Sandy and Lilly Breeden have always been by each other’s side.

In third grade, the girls decided to give grappling a go.

“We tried it and we really liked it, so we just stuck to it,” Sandy said.

It was a good decision.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Lilly and Sandy Breeden, Liberty wrestling

“They do wear their heart on their sleeve for each other,” Liberty High School girls wrestling coach Kellen Laws said. “They want to have success for themselves jut as much as they want to share the success with each other.”

Lilly took home a Missouri state title as a freshman in 2023, a feat she’s looking to accomplish again as a junior.

“I’ve been working hard all season, so it’s very motivating,” Lilly said.

Not to be left wanting, her sister Sandy took home a state title in her sophomore year.

“Remembering how last year went and the brackets look pretty good, so I’m really excited,” Sandy said in February.

Their goal this spring is to win a title in the same year.

“We’ll just always be there for each other, so that’s good,” Lilly said.

