SHAWNEE, Kan. — Following Mill Valley's first loss of the season at Lee's Summit North, the Jaguars were motivated to bounce back.

"They understand that it's a process, the whole season's a process," said Mill Valley head coach Joel Applebee.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Mill Valley dual-threat quarterback Blake Jay

No player had a better bounce-back game than senior quarterback Blake Jay.

"The most important thing to me is just to win," Jay added. "Whatever I can do to make sure the team wins and keeps us focused, that's what I'll do."

What Jay did for the Jaguars was rush for five touchdowns in the first half alone.

"I didn't know," Applebee said. "I knew it was several, but he did a great job."

If that wasn't enough, Jay also threw for one score and accounted for six of the eight Mill Valley touchdowns in their 56-21 win against Shawnee Mission East.

"Honestly, I don't care how many touchdowns I score, I just want to win," Jay said. "All that's important to me is how the team's doing."

Mill Valley improved to 2-1 behind Jay's breakout night. The Jaguars are back on the road Friday night at Lawrence.

