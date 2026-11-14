SHAWNEE, Kan. — For senior running back Max Piva, "Leave Your Legacy" has taken on a whole new meaning.

Through hard work, determination and an unrelenting commitment to his teammates, Piva is putting together a season to remember while cementing his place in Mill Valley football history.

Watch: Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Mill Valley running back breaks every program rushing record

Athlete of the Week: Mill Valley senior running back Max Piva

“You know that's always the goal, to leave a great legacy,” Piva said.

And he's doing just that.

Mill Valley head coach Joel Applebee said Piva's potential was evident long before his record-breaking senior season.

“You could tell. Even in his freshman year, you could tell there could be something special there, mainly because of his work ethic," Applebee said. "We knew that there was an opportunity there for him."

That opportunity has turned into an extraordinary season. Through nine games, Piva has piled up nearly 2,100 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most productive players in the program's history.

But Piva's impact goes well beyond the numbers.

“I could never expect such great things. If it weren't for all these guys, none of this would be possible,” he said, pointing to the teammates who have helped make his success possible.

Along the way, Piva has shattered every major rushing record in Mill Valley history, including the program's career touchdown mark. He reached that milestone during a 70-yard run in the Jaguars' victory over Olathe South.

The moment was one Piva won't soon forget.

“I didn't even know until I heard the intercom. It's crazy. It still doesn't feel real yet. It's something you dream of accomplishing, so it feels amazing,” Piva said.

While the individual records and accolades are something to celebrate, Piva has his sights set on a much bigger award.

For him, leaving a legacy isn't just about rewriting the record books. It's about helping Mill Valley finish the season with a state championship.

Applebee said that championship mindset is a big part of what makes Piva special.

“We really talk about what we need to do to get there. He understands that, and that's why, honestly, he produces the way he produces, because every day is an opportunity to get better, and he takes it that way,” Applebee said.

The records may last for generations, but Piva's ultimate legacy at Mill Valley could be defined by what the Jaguars accomplish together.

