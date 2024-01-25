Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: North Kansas City senior Samuel Dada

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Samuel Dada is more than six-thousand miles from home, but he's settling in just fine at North Kansas City High School.

"It's different, you know, the cold, the weather, the atmosphere, the people — everything's different," said Samuel Dada, a North Kansas City High School senior.

Dada is having success in the classroom and on the hardwood, despite the differences from back home in Nigeria.

"He's got a 4.0 last semester, which is really good, and so I think it's been a great fit for him," said Ed Fritz, the head boys basketball coach at NKC High School.

The changes have been big for the 6'8" Hornets star. He's eating up opponents on the boards, averaging 12 rebounds and 12 points per game this season.

"They play like fast pace. It's really fast, and more athletic people you know," Dada said. "Like me, I've never been to the weight room until I go to the United States."

Dada's head coach is proud of his progress.

"He runs real well, he's a fantastic rebounder; we're working on him getting a lot smoother with his offensive game, but he's growing and getting better every day," Fritz said.

Dada's most difficult adjustment isn't on the floor, but at the table.

"He's found a few places that serve African food that's been great," Fritz said.

Dada's favorite dish is Italian.

"I don't know how to pronounce it, lasagna," Dada said.

