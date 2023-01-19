Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Olathe Northwest junior Jillian Huckabey leads Ravens in 2 sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Northwest High School junior Jillian Huckabey is a star two-sport athlete for the Ravens.

“I shoot from about anywhere on the court," Huckabey said. "That’s the best part."

Huckabey has been the one with the hot hand for the Lady Raven's basketball team.

In two wins, she recorded 46 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

“She is somebody we can count on to be scoring," said Joel Branstrom, head girls basketball coach.

Huckabey has been helping lead the Ravens to several wins this basketball season, but she did the same thing for the volleyball squad.

“I’m actually committed to Florida International University to play volleyball," Huckabey said. "So I’m not mainly a basketball player, but I also run track, I throw jay and I’m going to be pole-vaulting this year, so a little bit of everything."

While her mind might be made up to play volleyball in college, she's only in her junior year.

“I’ll tell you, any college coaches who want a hooper — you need to be calling her to see if you can convince her," Branstorm said. "I don’t know if you can."

It might be a juggling act balancing so many sports, but her teammates and coaches say it's what makes Huckabey so special.

“That shows you the kind of dedication not only to what they desire to do, but also to their teammates and even to me it’s pretty impressive," Branstrom said.

Huckabey plays basketball, volleyball, and is on the the track and field team at Olathe Northwest. She plans to continue competing in each sport in her senior year.

