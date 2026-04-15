Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Olathe Northwest softball's Avery Laha

OLATHE, Kan. — On a young Olathe Northwest softball team, senior Avery Laha leads by example.

"She takes these girls in her hands and kind of leads them on the field," Assistant coach Kami Berg said. "She kind of holds their hands a little bit, which is great, which they need, and we're lucky to have a leader like her."

As one of just three seniors on the Ravens roster, Laha holds down shortstop and puts her power on display every time she steps up to the plate.

"I guess it's who I turned into," Laha said. "I didn't really see that in myself a long time ago, but I guess that's who I am now."

During her junior season, Laha finished with seven home runs.

She's gotten off to an even better start as a senior.

"Northwest we're pretty known to have big hitters, so it's really cool seeing her just carry a legacy of Northwest softball," Berg added.

Laha's legacy will line both the school and state record books.

In last weekend's game against rival Olathe North, Laha did what no other girl in Kansas has ever done—record 11 RBI in a single game.

"We know she has the power; she just has to believe in herself," Berg said.

Laha's final stat line was downright ridiculous: 4-5, 3 HRs (1 grand slam), 11 RBI, 5 runs, one double, and one walk.

"It's a really awesome feeling, and it's a cool feeling knowing that all my teammates had my back and they were on base there for me," Laha added.

The cherry on top for the record-setting slugger was watching her sister Kinsley, a freshman on the team, hit the first home run of her high school career.

"Avery was the first one at home plate giving her little sister a hug, which is so special," Berg said. Even made me tear up."

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