Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Olathe South junior forward Eve Long

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe South's weekend at the Sophie Cunningham Classic proved to be memorable for junior forward Eve Long.

"I think I was just in a flow and my teammates were getting me the ball in the right places," Long said. "It was just a different feeling."

Long felt on fire against Principia, hitting shot after shot, both from the floor and the free-throw line.

"I think the whole game, my energy was up, and I was ready to play right away," Long said.

Her preparation led to a 44-point performance in the game.

"Definitely at half time, everyone was like, 'Eve, you have half the team’s points right now,' and I was like, 'Oh, wow, that’s a lot of points,'" Long said.

It turned out to be a record-breaking performance from the Falcons' talented forward.

Not only was it a new single-game record for the Sophie Cunningham Classic, but Long also set the new single-game record at Olathe South—for both girls and boys.

"It is funny because I mess with my guy friends and be like you guys gotta watch out because I have your record, but it's just a joke," Long said.

As for Long's game, it's all business, and it has been her entire high school career.

Prior to her 44-point burst, her career high was a 36-point game last year as a sophomore.

The jump she's already made as a junior has Long thinking that her own record won't be safe for long, especially with a senior season still to look forward to.

"Fifty would be cool, but I just play each game as it comes," Long said.

