Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Olathe South's Nic Anderson

OLATHE, Kan. — Nic Anderson is going where few have gone at Olathe South High School.

"Nic's obviously had a great start to the season," Olathe South boys basketball head coach Dan Morrow said.

This season, Anderson eclipsed the 1,000 point mark in his high school career.

"I didn't think I would get it," Anderson, a senior on the Olathe South boys basketball team, said.

Sitting on 999 points, Anderson made a free throw to reach 1,000 points and become the third player in program history to achieve the feat at Olathe South.

He also moved one point closer to breaking the school's all-time scoring record.

"That's definitely something I didn't expect as a freshman, but here we are," Anderson said. "Just continue to focus on winning games."

That wasn't the only major moment at the free throw line last week for the senior — Anderson also hit the game-winning free throw in overtime to beat rival Olathe North.

"Playing North is crazy because we know it's going to be an exciting game," Anderson said. "It was close, but it was a great week for me."

It was a week that Anderson has worked to be ready for.

"The biggest growth I've seen in Nic is his maturity, how he handles adversity and how he handles situations," Morrow said.

Anderson's growth has the Falcons feeling like a state title is within reach at the end of the season.

"Sky's the limit, for sure," Anderson said.

