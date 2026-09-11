OLATHE, Kan. — Whenever Cash Warren steps foot on a football field, you can bet he's going to make a play.

"Kill or be killed mindset," said Warren. "I got to go out there and make a play for my team no matter what."

When Olathe West needs the senior to step up, the Swiss Army knife athlete answers the call on both sides of the ball.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Olathe West senior linebacker/running back Cash Warren

"It's awesome, honestly," said Olathe West Head Coach Jon Wiemers. "We'll miss him when he's gone. He helps us in every phase and provides a spark."

Warren lit up the box score in Olathe West's Week One win over Shawnee Mission South.

On defense, the senior linebacker finished the game with five tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble.

"I know I'm there to support my defensive guys and make plays because the defense does the dirty work, everyone knows that," added Warren. "Defense wins championships."

Then on offense, Warren serves as West's 'Wildcat' quarterback.

He cashed in a pair of touchdowns in the win, one on the ground and one through the air.

"I love when the band starts playing whenever I score a touchdown," said Warren. "That might be my favorite part."

Whatever it takes to help his team win, Warren is willing to do.

"Our team looks a little bit different this year than it did last year and the year before," said Wiemers. "You want to use everybody in their strengths and that's what we feel like Cash can do."

—

