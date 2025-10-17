Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Pair of Washington Wildcats take home award

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There have been three games this season where the Washington Wildcats haven't had to punt.

That is thanks, in large part, to their 1-2 punch.

"I have never seen this in my coaching days. I have never seen this in my playing days."

That's the Wildcats Head Coach Camron Smith referring to senior quarterback Savion Stone and junior receiver CamRon Fields.

"What I'm seeing from both of them is absolutely ridiculous," Smith said. "I'm so proud of them."

Savion leads among Kansas high schools in total yards and total touchdowns. He's thrown for 22 touchdowns and run for 15 more.

"Just being able to do it with these kinds of guys right here," Stone said. "That's what it's all about."

CamRon currently leads all receivers in the metro area in receiving yards.

"I'm having real fun seeing what I can do on Fridays playing with all my teammates," Fields said. "We've all been waiting for this moment."

This moment is a 6-0 record and a #1 spot in the standings on the 5A East side of the playoff bracket.

"It's been fun winning," Fields said. "We just hope we can continue it."

All signs point to yes. The Wildcats are averaging an unreal 64 points per game.

"When game time comes, just being on the field with them (his teammates), I like it a lot," said Stone.

Scoring runs in the blood for these two ... literally. They're second cousins, but closer to brothers.

"Growing up with him, we were always with each other," Stone said. "We always wanted to be on each other's team."

"I was always at his house," Fields said. "Every day after school, I used to go to his house."

Now they're winning the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week award together.

"Cam and Savion are two of those guys that are absolutely blowing even the coaches away every week," Smith said.

