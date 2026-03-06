Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Paola senior wrestler Brock Johnson

PAOLA, Kan. — Brock Johnson just completed one of the most elite high school wrestling careers the state of Kansas has ever seen.

"He's a different kid," said Paola wrestling coach Darvin Willard. "A lot of people think different in a bad way, but this is different in a really good way."

The Paola senior wrestler captured his fourth Kansas 4A state wrestling title on Saturday, winning by tech fall to finish first in the 144-pound weight class.

"To finally get it was a lot of relief and it was almost everything I've been working for up to this point and now it's done," said Johnson. "It was a little sad, but I was just so happy."

Johnson had a reason to be joyful. He just etched his name into high school wrestling history books.

The Paola grappler became just the 43rd Kansas wrestler to win four individual state titles.

"You hear the names of some guys that have done it and you're like, 'wow, I'm in the same group as them,"' Johnson added. "That's just pretty special knowing that they've gone on to do great things in the higher level and I think that's a big goal of mine to keep that going."

Johnson finished his senior season with a 44-1 record, with the lone loss coming to the 144-pound Missouri state champion.

One thing Johnson can hang his headgear on though — he never suffered a defeat to another wrestler from the state of Kansas.

"That puts a smile on my face every time," said Johnson. "I'm proud of that one."

Johnson's pride for his accomplishments on the podium pale to the pride he has for Paola and the legacy he leaves behind there on the mat.

"He has set the bar high here at Paola in general, but just across the whole state and what he's done for the sport of wrestling," said Willard. "He's just an unselfish human being that loves Paola wrestling and that's what his legacy is going to be is how much he wanted others to be great like him."