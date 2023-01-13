Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Park Hill's Marqueas Bell

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This was the plan all along for Marqueas Bell.

"I went in the gym," said the Park Hill senior guard.

Bell made what he called a "tough decision" to skip his senior football season so he could focus more on basketball.

It's paid off.

"I went in the gym with Victor Williams (former Oklahoma State Cowboy from Wyandotte High School) over the Fall. And every Friday I'd go and watch my brother Kendrick on Friday nights.

Yeah, you probably already know Marqueas's twin brother but might not know it.

He's Simone Award winner Kendrick Bell, the quarterback for Park Hill, who is also Marqueas's running mate on the court.

Speaking of the Simone Award — the award that goes to the best football player in Kansas City — the twins' older brother Ronnie Bell also won the Simone Award. After starring at Michigan, Ronnie declared for the NFL Draft this week.

Both of the Bell brothers' Simone Award banners hang in the gym where Marqueas stars for the Trojans.

"They definitely get a lot of attention, for sure," said Marqueas. "But I definitely support them every way. No jealousy going around at all."

It's basketball season which means it's Marqueas's time, though. The Southeast Missouri State commit has scored 98 points his last three games.

"Most kids are excited if they score 20 on any given night or maybe 20 points one time in a career," said Park Hill Head Coach Chad Jones. "He goes for 45 and 33 last week and then backs it up with another 20-point performance last night."

Those are Direnna Award-type numbers. That's the trophy that goes to the best basketball player in Kansas City.

"That's definitely a goal," said Marqueas. "I pray about it every night and everything. I'm definitely going for it."

Park Hill would also hang Direnna Award banners in the gym.

"Oh that would be huge," said Marqueas. "To get all three of our names up there on the wall together, it would be crazy."

"Maybe his time is still coming and we haven't quite got to the end game for him in high school yet," said Jones.

