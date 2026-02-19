Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Pembroke Hill senior swimmer Lanie Tietjen smashes records in the pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The list of records broken by Lanie Tietjen is tough to keep track of.

"Freestyle so 100, 50,200, 500, then 100 breast, 100 fly, 2 IM," said the Pembroke Hill senior.

Tietjen currently holds 11 of 12 swim records at Pembroke Hill and three Missouri Class 1 state records as well.

"She's really raised the bar," Pembroke Hill Swim coach Griffin Schaetzle said. "So hopefully swimmers that come to the program in the future have something to strive for."

The senior is the number one-ranked swimmer in Missouri and boasts the top times in Class 2 in four different events —100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter IM, 200-meter freestyle, and 100-meter butterfly.

"Honestly, Pembroke isn't known for being a sports school in Missouri, so being able to put Pembroke Hill and record books has been really special," Tietjen added.

The future Princeton Tiger puts plenty of time in the pool, often spending 17-plus hours per week at practice between her club team, which she trains with in the morning, and her high school team, which she trains with in the afternoon.

"I think people think I'm a little crazy sometimes because I don't take a lot of time off," Tietjen said.

Her coach doesn't look at it that way. In fact, he thinks it's rare.

"Not often do you get someone who's this dedicated to a sport or to her craft," Schaetzle said.

The senior's dedication began at a young age, something she credits her mom for.

"My mom was a nurse, and she was afraid of [Lanie and her brothers] drowning, so we all got into it that way," she said.

That decision has led to multiple gold medals at state, a swim meet at which Tietjen typically makes a splash.

"As long as you trust your training, and you know that you've put in the work, then you're going to be just fine," Tietjen added.

—