Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Piper 2-way footballer Roman Byers Jr. leads Pirates to Week 1 win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Roman Byers, Jr. is one of one.

"He's out there giving his all every single play," Piper High School football head coach Cole Orrick says. "He would get mad at me if I took him off the field, so that's the competitive energy that we love and something that we want in our program."

Byers Jr. is a junior in the Piper football program.

The two-time captain anchors the Pirates on ball sides of the ball, too.

"Play both sides here, and then it just translates to the game and it's kind of like a second nature," Byers Jr. said.

In Piper's Week 1 win at Topeka Seaman, Byers Jr. ran for 241 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

"My prediction, if things go well, was 250 (yards) from him and he went for 241," Orrick said.

On defense, Byers Jr. racked up 10 tackles and three pass breakups.

"I hone in on the defensive side during practice so that when I get to the game, the defensive side is second nature, just like the offense has always been," said Byers Jr.

Piper visits Basehor-Linwood in their second game of the season.