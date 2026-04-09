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Platte County senior Braiden Stevens could already be in college, preparing for his freshman football season.

Instead, the Minnesota commit chose to remain in high school for one final spring — a decision driven by personal growth and unfinished business on the track.

“I feel like I needed that time to grow as a human,” Stevens said.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Platte County senior Braiden Stevens

The Otis Taylor Award (best receiver in Kansas City-area football) winner had the opportunity to enroll early and participate in spring football, but said leaving home that early felt like too big a step.

“I wasn’t even 18 yet, and going off by myself was a big change,” he said.

Staying also allowed Stevens to return to track and field, where he has emerged as one of Missouri’s top sprinters. He currently owns the fastest 100-meter dash time in the state and plays a key role on Platte County’s 4x100-meter relay team.

His decision to compete this spring was influenced in part by his teammates.

KSHB 41 Braiden Stevens

“I’d be the only one leaving in the 4x100, and I didn’t want to leave my guys behind,” Stevens said. “That’s honestly one of the main reasons.”

Platte County coach Jerod Smith said Stevens’ return has elevated the entire program.

“I think he enjoyed track season so much last year,” Smith said. “They had some goals, he and the guys on the 4x100, so I was happy all four of those guys decided to come back.”

Stevens, who considers football his primary sport, said the transition between sprinting and the gridiron comes naturally — even if his preference is clear.

“I like coming out of the blocks, but honestly, I feel better in a football stance,” he said.

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This will be Stevens’ final track season, and he has set ambitious goals: state titles in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and 4x100 relay.

“Honestly, I’ve hit every single one of my goals that I’ve set in my high school career," he said.

For now, Stevens is focused on finishing strong — on his terms — before turning his attention fully to football at Minnesota.

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