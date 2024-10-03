Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Rockhurst freshman Jack McGovern going the distance in cross-country

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst High School’s Jack McGovern is making headlines as a standout freshman in cross-country.

With a remarkable time of 15:36 in the 5K, he holds the second-fastest freshman record in Missouri since 2000.

"Jack is a very fast freshman," Rockhurst cross-country coach Michael Dierks said. "He is clearly as good as advertised; he can run with anyone.”

McGovern’s impressive performance not only places him among the state's elite, but also highlights his ability to compete at a high level early in his high school career.

Senior Henry Acorn, McGovern's teammate and mentor, previously held the freshman record and is currently recognized as the top runner in Missouri.

"It’s just surreal, but it’s also just so fun. This team has so much fun," McGovern said, reflecting on his experience with the Hawklets.

Dierks noted the importance of teamwork and mentorship in McGovern’s development.

"It’s really cool to see Jack blending with this group of seniors," Dierks said. "They’re teaching him the ropes."

McGovern emphasizes the importance of maintaining a positive mindset in his training.

"One big thing my coach always tells me is to get out of your head and just have fun with it, because that’s really what it’s all about," he said.

—