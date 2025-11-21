KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Asende Welongo is rewriting the record books for Rockhurst soccer.

"Feels like I'm kind of making history," said the senior striker.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Rockhurst High School senior striker Asende Welongo

Welongo has found the back of the net in numbers never before seen in Hawklet history.

"His knack to score is second to none," Head coach Matt Darby said.

No player to ever take the field for Rockhurst has scored the way the senior has during his four years on the team.

Welongo set the new career goals record with 98 (and counting) and recently tied the single-season goal record with 36, and he did it in seven fewer games.

His latest pair of goals helped power Rockhurst past Glendale in the state quarterfinals.

"Felt like a great opportunity to help out the team and it's always nice to contribute," Welongo added.

The striker has contributed since his freshman year and has continued that impact throughout his career.

So far, Welongo has earned All-State honors three times in addition to All-American accolades as a junior.

Based on the way his senior season has gone, he's poised to add to those awards this year.

"Over the years, everyone knows exactly who's scoring and he's still able to do more and more every year," Darby added. "It's pretty spectacular."

Now, Asende has just one goal left in his career—to win a 3rd state title.

