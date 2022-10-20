Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Sherwood High School pitcher Kennedy Diggs

CREIGHTON, Mo. — Kennedy Diggs has the details on her record-setting strikeout.

"Third inning, second strikeout," said Diggs, a junior pitcher for Sherwood High School. "I'll definitely remember that."

And so will the record books — it was strikeout number 405 on the season for Diggs, which broke the Missouri single season record set in 2015 by Portageville pitcher Taylor Tiffany.

It's a mark Diggs had been hunting for a couple of seasons.

"I was only four (strikeouts) away last year," she said. "So this year it was definitely my goal."

That's right, Diggs tossed 400 strikeouts her sophomore season. So she is now first and third on the all-time, single-season softball strikeout record list.

And she's still breaking her own record. Kennedy's total right now sits at 468 strikeouts during the 2022 season.

But the 28-5 Sherwood Lady Marksmen are still going, playing Thursday in the State Quarterfinals against Mid-Buchanan; coincidentally the team Sherwood was playing when Diggs broke the record.

Sherwood and Diggs have some unfinished business. You see, they made the Class 2 State Title game a year ago, only to lose to Marceline 4-1.

"We're excited to try our best to get back there and win it this year," Diggs said.

Diggs' teammate Rebeah Riffle is just as eager.

"I want to go back and get that title because I believe it is ours," Riffle said.

Thanks to Diggs' record, Riffle now owns the Missouri single-season record for putouts in a season.

"I've caught every single one," said Riffle of Diggs' strikeouts. "I haven't missed one game, one pitch. I love catching for Kennedy."

There could be more to come.

Diggs is only 259 strikeouts away from the Missouri career record of 1,131 strikeouts.

She could achieve that mark her senior year.

"That's my goal next year," Diggs said.

