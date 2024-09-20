Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: St. Thomas Aquinas RB Cal Arndt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's no secret what St. Thomas Aquinas football is going to do when it has the ball on offense.

"Everybody knows we're going to run the ball," St. Thomas Aquinas head football coach Randy Dreilings said.

And it's no secret who is going to be running it: running back Cal Arndt.

"Physically, it's pretty demanding, but it's fun," Arndt said. "It's a lot of fun."

So far through two games, this week's Hy-Vee High School Athlete of the Week has toted the ball 62 times for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

He's got the third-best yards per game average in the city.

"We've got to back his carries off a little bit," said Dreiling. "Because his body is sore come Monday."

Arndt, a junior, doesn't seem to mind, especially after an ankle injury cut short his sophomore campaign last season.

"It's been good," Arndt said. "My (offensive) line does a great job of helping me, so I can't take too much credit. They do a great job."

The defending Kansas 4A State Champs, the Saints have moved back up to 5A this season where, again, they'll use as much Arndt as they can get.

"He's got the vision, the lateral moves, the speed, the power. Everything that we need, he's got," Dreiling said.

They'll need that much and more if they're going to knock off Blue Valley High School, who sports one of the top defenses in Kansas City.

"We've had this circled on our schedule for awhile now," Arndt said.

