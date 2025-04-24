Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Staley High School track and field sprinter RJ Collins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fresh off winning a gold medal at the Kansas Relays in the boys 100-meter dash, Staley's RJ Collins is dreaming big.

"I'm trying to get 10-3 this year," the senior said. "That's the goal."

Athlete of the Week: Staley High School track and field sprinter RJ Collins

So far this season, Collins has shown no signs of slowing down as he chases down more gold medals in his final lap of high school track.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Matt Foster

"Last year, got way higher standards this year because I know it's my last year," he said.

A Kansas State football commit, Collins already has quite the collection of medals.

At the 2024 MSHSAA state track and field meet, Collins finished first in the Class 5 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash.

He's coming for both crowns in 2025.

"I don't think I've ever been able to doubt him because when I've come close to questioning him, he's just surpassed that," said Staley track and field head coach David Fowler, who has coached Collins in football, too.

Just like his coach, Collins has all the confidence in himself to finish things the way he always wanted — on top of the podium.

"Real legacy I would set for myself with that," Collins said. "I'd be very satisfied with that."

—