Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week: Time ticking away for Lee's Summit High School swimmer Noah Reeves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Time is ticking away for Lee's Summit High School swimmer Noah Reeves

"These past 3 years have gone by fast, but his times have been even faster," said Lee's Summit High School Varsity Swimming and Diving Coach Ryan Lee.

Reeves, a senior, puts the speed in Speedo.

Matt Foster, KSHB 41 Noah Reeves, Lee's Summit High School Swimmer

"I don’t want it to end, but I’m also so excited to see what I can do and see if I can top that full potential," Reeves said.

Reeves also knows a thing or two about putting the record in record-breaker.

"He puts in the work, he takes on all the workouts, all the sets and makes the most out of them and you can tell by all the records he has broken," said Lee.

The Florida Atlantic commit posted the top 50 freestyle time this season in Missouri.

"If the trend is right, this will be the year," Reeves said.

After finishing runner-up in two events at the high school state swim meet a year ago, topping the podium became this season's priority.

"Immediately after state last year, it was go time and I’ve been looking forward to this since the end of last year," Reeves said.

Matt Foster Noah Reeves, Lee's Summit High School swimmer

And now he gets one final time to finish first and take home a title.

"This is it," Lee said. "In my opinion, he’s the best swimmer in the state. Now we’re about to show it."

