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When the pressure was at its highest, the Washington High School football team knew where to turn: CamRon Fields.

Down by one point with just 22 seconds remaining against Blue Valley Southwest, Washington needed a big play. Quarterback Benito Morrell slung the ball to Fields, who hauled in the pass and raced into the end zone for a 49-yard touchdown.

That score secured a historic playoff victory.

Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Washington WR CamRon Fields leads Wildcats to first playoff win

Washington head coach Cam Smith said there was never any doubt about who he wanted to make the play.

"If I ever got one chance, I'm getting the ball to CamRon Fields. And that's what we did," Smith said.

For Fields, the moment was a reflection of the trust he built with his teammates and coaches throughout his career.

"It just shows that they trust me, and seeing all the work that I put in over the years, that they know if the game's on the line, they can trust me to make a play," Fields said.

The senior receiver admitted the emotions were difficult to put into words after crossing the goal line.

KSHB 41 CamRon Fields

"I don't know, I was just hype," he said. "I couldn't really even express how good I felt, but just seeing everybody run and everybody count on me, it felt good."

Fields' game-winning touchdown capped an extraordinary performance. He finished the night with 284 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, but his final score was his most important contribution of his career.

It gave Washington its first playoff win in program history.

For Fields, who has been part of the program since his freshman year, reaching that milestone during his senior season made the accomplishment even more meaningful.

"It's definitely special. Coming in as a freshman, we always had that standard that we want to win, and finally getting it my senior year and being a part of it, it feels great," Fields said.

Matt Foster/KSHB 41 CamRon Fields

The historic performance adds another milestone to the resume of Washington's all-time leader in scrimmage yards.

Smith believes Fields' accomplishments speak for themselves and reflect the work he has put into becoming one of the state's standout football players.

"I think it should serve notice that he deserves every single accolade that's come his way and absolutely is literally one of the best players to ever play football in the state of Kansas," Smith said.

KSHB 41 Cam Smith

After years of hard work, Fields is seeing the results come together at the most important time of the season. And as Washington continues its postseason journey, the senior leader has a message that extends beyond the football field.

"Anything is possible," he said. "Just because we're from KCK don't mean we can't do nothing. If you put the work in, you can still be as good as anybody else."

With a historic playoff victory behind them and a record-setting senior leading the way, Washington has another reason to believe.

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