Kansas City area's best high school football players honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area’s top high school football player will be announced at the Simone Awards on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
It’s the 41st time the Simone Awards will honor the area’s best player. This year’s finalists include:
- QB Dylan Dunn, senior, Blue Valley Southwest
- QB Elijah Leonard, senior, Lee’s Summit North
- DE/WR Jayshawn Ross, senior, Liberty North
- RB Ty Williams, senior, Grain Valley
You can watch the presentation of the 2023 Simone Award at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on KSHB.com.
Throughout last week, several other players were honored for excellence at various positions.
(Winners in bold)
Frank Fontana Award:
- QB Hudson Bailey, sophomore, St. Pius X
- QB Declan Battle, senior, Louisburg
- RB Cameron Emmons, senior, Kearney
- QB Kobe Westphal, junior, Warrensburg
Otis Taylor Award:
- WR/RB Aiden Bruce, senior, Olathe North
- WR Isaiah Mozee, junior, Lee’s Summit North
- WR Alex Parks, senior, Blue Valley Southwest
- WR Keenan Smith, senior, Liberty North
Bobby Bell Award:
- LB Brayden Bush, senior, Pleasant Hill
- OL/DL Derek Joiner, senior, Grandview
- LB Ashton Moore, junior, Louisburg
- DT Kian Payne, senior, St. Thomas Aquinas
Buck Buchanan Award:
- LB Tommy Copping, senior, Rockhurst
- LB Mark Debian, senior, Gardner-Edgerton
- LB Melvin Laster, senior, Liberty North
- DE Williams Nwaneri, senior, Lee’s Summit North