Kansas City area's best high school football players honored

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area’s top high school football player will be announced at the Simone Awards on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

It’s the 41st time the Simone Awards will honor the area’s best player. This year’s finalists include:



QB Dylan Dunn, senior, Blue Valley Southwest

QB Elijah Leonard, senior, Lee’s Summit North

DE/WR Jayshawn Ross, senior, Liberty North

RB Ty Williams, senior, Grain Valley

You can watch the presentation of the 2023 Simone Award at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on KSHB.com.

Throughout last week, several other players were honored for excellence at various positions.

(Winners in bold)

Frank Fontana Award:



QB Hudson Bailey, sophomore, St. Pius X

QB Declan Battle, senior, Louisburg

RB Cameron Emmons, senior, Kearney

QB Kobe Westphal, junior, Warrensburg

Otis Taylor Award:



WR/RB Aiden Bruce, senior, Olathe North

WR Isaiah Mozee, junior, Lee’s Summit North

WR Alex Parks, senior, Blue Valley Southwest

WR Keenan Smith, senior, Liberty North

Bobby Bell Award:



LB Brayden Bush, senior, Pleasant Hill

OL/DL Derek Joiner, senior, Grandview

LB Ashton Moore, junior, Louisburg

DT Kian Payne, senior, St. Thomas Aquinas



Buck Buchanan Award:



LB Tommy Copping, senior, Rockhurst

LB Mark Debian, senior, Gardner-Edgerton

LB Melvin Laster, senior, Liberty North

DE Williams Nwaneri, senior, Lee’s Summit North