Kansas State High School Activities Association voted to sanction girls flag football for 2026-27 school year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted Thursday to sanction girls flag football for 2026-27 school year.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors voted 61-1 Thursday to approve sanctioned competitions.

The teams will compete in the fall and state championships will be crowned, according a news release from the KSHSAA.

Kansas is the 18th state to sanction the sport. According to the KSHSAA news release, the sport has been played at the club level since 2021.

The news release stated high school teams could play six to 10 games in the fall.

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