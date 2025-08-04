Lee’s Summit North head football coach suspended for violating MSHSAA practice guidelines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The head football coach and an assistant coach of the Lee’s Summit North football team will miss the first three games of the season for violating state practice regulations.

In a letter Friday to parents of students on the football team, Lee’s Summit North Principal Dr. Tim Collins announced the suspensions of head coach Jason Rogers and assistant coach Johlon Whittaker for the first three games of the 2025 season.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association sets a cap of 20 days during the summer when coaches can work with students.

Collins said the school recently learned the football coaches went over the 20-day cap.

The school self-reported the violation to MSHSAA.

“Please be assured that we are taking this situation very seriously,” Collins said. “We will cooperate fully with MSHSAA and will continue to emphasize the importance of following all MSHSAA bylaws.”

Defensive coordinator Deron Washington will serve as the interim head coach during the suspensions.

On Aug. 2, the school said it implemented the start of a “MSHSAA-defined summertime no-contact period, including weight room opportunities.” During the period, which runs through Aug. 10, there should be no contact between students and coaches.

