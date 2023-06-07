Liberty North girls soccer goes 22-0, wins program's 1st Missouri Class 4 State Championship

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Liberty North girls soccer team went from sad to happy tears.

“Last time I cried for soccer was that semifinal last year, but these were completely different tears shed this year," said Emilee Person, senior at Liberty North.

On Saturday, the soccer team finished what they couldn't get done last season.

“I don’t think there’s anything that could make it better," said Megan Hinnenkamp, another senior at Liberty North said. "We’re undefeated, we mercy ruled our semifinal game, and we won state, it’s just — it’s so special and something I’ll remember forever."

It's a storybook ending for the Eagles who had a perfect season, finishing 22-0, bringing home the program's first Missouri Class 4 State Championship.

“It is an amazing feeling, like I could not ask for a better way to go out," said Ekaterina Theoharidis, a senior at Liberty North said.

The program's first state title comes in the final season of head coach Steve Person's coaching career.

“From our very first meeting when I told them I was leaving, one of them said, 'Then I guess we’re going to have to win everything,'" Person said.

Liberty North led 3-1 at halftime of the state championship game, but Nerinx Hall tied it up forcing overtime.

“You go from complete anxiety, to complete elation in just a snap of a finger, because 23 seconds left on the clock, and who does that, I mean it’s crazy," Person said.

Liberty North sealed the deal, pulling out the 4-3 win. The final whistle, closing out an incredible season for the Eagles.

