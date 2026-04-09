LIVE | 2026 Kansas City DiRenna Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People from across the Kansas City area will be at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park on Thursday night for the 2026 DiRenna Awards, recognizing the region's top boys and girls basketball players.

The finalists for this year include:



Addison Bjorn (Park Hill South)

Eve Long (Olathe South)

Destiny Manyawu (Staley)

Ava Miles (Staley)

Reece Riedel (Mill Valley)

Eli Herbert (Grain Valley)

Mav Hawkins (Pembroke Hill)

Lincoln Goodwin (Benton)

Coverage of this year’s DiRenna Awards is set to start at 6:30 p.m. tonight on KSHB.com.

Watch our coverage in the video player below.

—