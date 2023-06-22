Watch Now
Live blog: Players from Kansas, Mizzou, K-State await NBA fate

Eric Gay/AP
Kansas guard Gradey Dick (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Kobe Brown
Jalen Wilson
Keyontae Johnson
Posted at 6:31 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 19:31:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Players from Kansas City-area colleges await their fate during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Kansas guard Gradey Dick, who declared for the NBA Draft after only one season, is projected as lottery pick.

Former Mizzou small forward Kobe Brown and Jayhawks small forward Jalen Wilson are expected to be drafted early in the second round.

K-State's Keyontae Johnson should also hear his name called in the second round as well.

This story will be updated as draft picks are announced, check back for updates.

