Live blog: Players from Kansas, Mizzou, K-State await NBA fate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Players from Kansas City-area colleges await their fate during the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

Kansas guard Gradey Dick, who declared for the NBA Draft after only one season, is projected as lottery pick.

Former Mizzou small forward Kobe Brown and Jayhawks small forward Jalen Wilson are expected to be drafted early in the second round.

K-State's Keyontae Johnson should also hear his name called in the second round as well.

