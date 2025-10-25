Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Low participation leads to end of girls gymnastics programs in Kansas high schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Low participation numbers led Kansas high schools to drop girls' gymnastics programs at the end of the season.

Schools in the Sunflower League, which include the Olathe and Shawnee Mission school districts, decided to end their programs, leaving fewer than five school districts with girls' gymnastics teams.

The Shawnee Mission School District had just 19 girls on the district team, which includes girls from the five high schools in the district.

The final state meet will be held Saturday at Olathe East High School.

