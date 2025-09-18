Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week | Lee's Summit North all-around star Josiah Robinson

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — On a night when Lee's Summit North's offense didn't touch the field until midway through the second quarter, Josiah Robinson was needed.

"Those plays kept us in the game," said Lee's Summit North Interim Head Coach Deron Washington.

Robinson's 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown ignited the scoring for the Broncos against Mill Valley.

"I felt a belief in my team and I felt they believed in me," said Robinson, who goes by "Jojo." "So that was a moment for me to make a big statement, to take it to the house."

But it was his second-quarter, scoop-and-score off a Mill Valley fumble that totaled 90 yards that was the biggest play, a 14-point swing in this heavyweight match-up.

"It kept the momentum with us a little bit so the boys had some fight in them," said Coach Washington. "The fumble recovery was huge because they were probably going to score again on that one. So that kept the game close."

Robinson praised his teammates and credited them with making the play that caused the fumble.

"I just finished it off," Robinson said "Put the candle on the cake or the cherry on the ice cream."

Robinson is a junior and already has six Division I offers. That number could be climbing.

"Recruitment is going through the roof right now after that," said Robinson.

Josiah is this week's Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week.

