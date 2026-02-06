McGibboney calls game with spinning buzzer-beater for Blue Valley Northwest

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — With the clock winding down and the game hanging in the balance, Blue Valley Northwest found itself locked in a familiar battle with Blue Valley.

This time, the Huskies had the last word.

Senior Ayden McGibboney hit a spinning buzzer-beater with two seconds left to lift Blue Valley Northwest to a dramatic win, sealing the game in a moment that stunned the crowd and sent the Huskies’ bench into celebration.

“Those are the kinds of shots you dream to make as a kid,” McGibboney said. “When you’re playing PIG or HORSE with your friends, those are the type of shots you take. It just happened to be one of the shots I took.”

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s McKenzie Nelson

The game was tied with two seconds remaining when head coach Aaron Ihm drew up the final play. Ihm said the Huskies ran a variation of their “zipper” set, adjusting it based on the time and spot on the floor.

“We ran the 'ole zipper, and we just put a couple variations in because of where it was and how much time was on the clock,” Ihm said.

McGibboney said the play nearly unraveled before it ever reached the rim.

“I didn’t think I was going to get it off,” he said. “Once I fumbled it, I thought the clock was going to go off. I had just enough time, and I spun. When I saw the rim, I didn’t think it was going to go in.”

The shot served as a bit of redemption for Blue Valley Northwest, which fell to Blue Valley last season. With the win now checked off, McGibboney said his focus has already shifted to what comes next.

At the top of that list: EKL Player of the Year honors, followed by his next chapter at the University of Central Missouri, where he plans to play football.

Blue Valley Northwest will look to build on the momentum Friday night when it faces Blue Valley Southwest.

—