Mill Valley Jaguars football team aims for rare 4-peat as state champions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The only way to top a three-peat is by connecting four, of course.

"This past one, you know, that was our classes turn to kind of step up and show what we had, and so we won the third one and it's a big deal," Hayden Jay, quarterback at Mill Valley, said.

Winning five of the last seven 5A state titles, Mill Valley seniors like Jay are looking to round out their high school careers with a fourth consecutive state title.

"Everyone's talking about you know, how does it feel to win the past three? You guys it must come easy for you, but it's not like that at all," Jay said. "The reason we win so many games is because of the coaching staff and the way that they prepare us for these games, the way we go through practice, the way we watch film."

Everyone wants to be a part of it.

Head coach Joel Applebee barely has enough helmets and shoulder pads for the more than 160 players out for football.

"It's always good to have numbers. That creates depth, creates competition," Applebee said.

Returning 13 starters, Simone candidate Jay will lead the way.

As a junior, he threw for over 2,300 yards and 27 touchdowns while also adding 10 scores on the ground.

"It's a lot more comfortable when you have experience there and Hayden has really good command of our offense, and of the kids in the huddle, and you know, it's one of the things he's really grown into," Applebee said. "And so, we're excited to have him back this year."

On Sept. 2, Mill Valley will open the season on the road against Olathe Northwest.

