Watch
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

New documentary highlights 'golden era' of Kansas City boys basketball

items.[0].videoTitle
paseo_pembroke.jpeg
Posted at 6:29 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 19:32:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 1988 through 1998.

They're the years considered to be the best of boys’ high school basketball in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. The era is now being honored in a documentary — “From Paseo to Pembroke: Kansas City’s Golden Era.”

The documentary begins with the city’s first McDonald’s All-American, Anthony Peeler (Paseo, 1988), and highlights the biggest stars and moments during that span, ending with Pembroke Hill’s JaRon Rush.

For the past year, Carrington Harrison, a sports radio host on KCSP, along with co-director Taye Taye, interviewed players, coaches and media members from that time to produce the 88-minute documentary.

“It more or less clicked later on that I could really do something for the city that raised me, kind of learn something about the city — a lot of the history about it. I drive past Pembroke Hill and Raytown South now and the buildings and school have more meaning to me now. It’s been a fun ride and I think people will really enjoy it,” Taye said.

Regardless if you’re from Kansas City or a basketball fan, Taye said the stories within the game will pull viewers in.

“It’s a celebration of the city, it’s a celebration of the sport. With all of the craziness happening around the country, I think it’s a good time to come together and celebrate a thing that feels good," Taye said.

“From Paseo to Pembroke: Kansas City’s Golden Era” debuts Sept. 30 and will show until Oct. 5 at Screenland Armour Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased on the theater’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo