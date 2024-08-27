Olathe East football eyes continued success after hot streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After struggling in previous seasons, the Olathe East Hawks ended last year on a high note, winning six of their final seven games.

This season, head coach Courtney Porter is focused on building on that momentum.

“We’re trying to build off of that by just reminding them of what that was and what they could be,” Porter said.

The Hawks finished the 2023 season with a 7-3 record, a significant improvement after winning only three games over the previous two years (2-7 in 2022 and 1-8 in 2021).

Senior running back and nickel back Luke Mohlman emphasized the importance of maintaining confidence.

“I’d say just keeping the confidence alive, and the mentality that we are winners and every team we face we know we can beat them,” Mohlman said.

Last season, Olathe East achieved a notable feat by defeating Gardner Edgerton, the team that went on to win its first Kansas 6A state title. The Hawks’ defense played a key role, limiting the Trailblazers to just seven points.

Porter expects the strong defensive performance to continue.

“Definitely can expect that again," he said. "Jason Peete, our defensive coordinator, was named assistant coach of the year for 6A. He does a great job with our defense and capitalizing on the talent we have."

Olathe East graduated 26 seniors last year, with 14 of them continuing their football careers at the collegiate level.

“Every year it’s a new team," Porter noted. "It’s not like professional football where you have the same guys back. The bulk of your leadership leaves, so they have to be their own identity as well."

With key roles now open, Mohlman and his teammates are ready to step up.

“We graduated a lot of seniors; they were like our older brothers," Mohlman said. "They went away and left a legacy for us, so we’re just carrying on that legacy."

Olathe East will open the 2024 season against Olathe Northwest.

