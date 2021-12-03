Olathe South High School head football coach retires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe South High School football head coach Craig Lewis announced his retirement after 34 years coaching and five years at the high school on Friday.

Lewis' career took him all across Missouri and eventually to Kansas.

He began his coaching career at Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to North Shelby High School in Shelbyville, Missouri and later Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri.

In Trenton, the mayor presented him with a key to the city after a particularly exciting win against Chilicothe.

Lewis then moved back to his alma mater, Oak Park High School in the Northland, to work as an assistant coach before moving again to Truman High School in Independence to take over as head coach.

In 2011, Lewis became an assistant coach at Staley High School to coach his son. After his son graduated, he moved across the state line to Kansas.

Lewis took over for the Olathe South Falcons in 2016 — and last month was honored by the Kansas City Chiefs as Coach of the Week . Though, that's not the first time Lewis has received the honor.

This season, Olathe South ended their season in the second round of the Kansas 6A playoffs.

Disclaimer: Craig Lewis is the father of KSHB 41 Sports anchor Hayley Lewis.