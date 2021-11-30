Park Hill South's Mudia Reuben wins Otis Taylor Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Park Hill South wide receiver Mudia Reuben is the 2021 Otis Taylor Award winner, the award that goes to the best wide receiver/tight end in the Kansas City metro area.

The senior caught only 48 passes this season (4 catches/game) but he made the most of them, turning them into 14 touchdowns 1,002 yards. Reuben averaged 20.8 yards per reception.

Reuben was named the Co-Suburban Red Offensive Player of the Year in helping lead the Panthers to a 11-1 record and a berth in the District Championship game.

Reuben will play his college football at Stanford.

The Simone Award winner will be announced at ceremony at the winner's school on Tuesday, December 7th.