Participants in annual high-school dunk contest get 'Ruud' awakening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Participants in the annual high school dunk contest got a "Ruud" awakening on Friday.

Basehor-Linwood High School senior Tyson Ruud reached new heights.

"He's already set the school record in high jump, so obviously it's been a lot of fun to coach him," said Michael McBride, Basehor-Linwood boys basketball coach.

It didn't take Ruud long to send a message to competitiors.

After taking a year off, he set the school record at his first meet this season.

"This year I came back and my first meet I did 6'8.75"," said Ruud.

Ruud's vertical leaping prowess is elevataing his game on the basketball court.

"You know, I wasn't there at the time, but now I wouldn't have been nervous because I know what he can do, and I'd never seen him do that here, but probably because he knew I'd yell at him," said McBride.

Last week, Ruud played for Team Kansas in the DiRenna All-Star Game at Avila University.

"I was super honored, it was a big deal to be part of that game and then to be Most Outstanding Player for Team Kansas was a super huge honor," said Ruud.

He also entertained at halftime in the dunk contest which he won after jumping over two of his teammates before he slammed home a dunk.

"I was just trying to do something super crazy, I was trying to win, so I had to bring out the craziest dunk," said Ruud.

Ruud is taking his basketball talents to Washburn University after graduation.

"He's got an opportunity to play basketball for a long time, he's that good," McBride.