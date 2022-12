KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A power outage Friday at J.C. Harmon High School forced the cancellation of the school's boys varsity and junior varsity basketball games.

The Hawks were scheduled to play Washington High School in games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Both games have been rescheduled to Monday at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at J.C. Harmon High School.

