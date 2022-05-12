Raytown South track star Zaya Akins remains undefeated in career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to reaching her goals, Raytown South junior Zaya Akins is putting her right foot forward

"So far, things are going really well, I mean, I've been PR-ing. I'm on the right track of where I want to be," Akins said.

Akins is the defending state champion in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter races. She holds the all-time record in the state of Missouri for the 200-meter and 400-meter.

Holding onto those accolades, Akins is also currently ranked number one in the country in the 400-meter.

"It feels good, it's something I'm used to, so I just don't really talk much about it," Akins said.

The defending state champion in all three events remains undefeated.

"Zaya of course is having another great season. Hasn't lost a race, hasn't lost a race in her career and we're excited to see her run in the post season," Thomas Stueve, head track and field coach at Raytown South said.

Akins told KSHB 41 it was her parents that got her into the sport at young age.

"My dad ran track when he was in high school and my parents always told me that when I was younger I used to always run around the house, so he used to take me out to the track when I was 5 and work on my starts," Akins said.

Her parents also hooked her up with a pretty good coach — two-time Olympian Muna Lee.

"I think it's really cool, because she gives me all the insight that she knows and everything, so I get to learn a lot from her," Akins said.

Districts, sectionals, and state are still ahead, but then comes her senior season.

"She's one that's going to have a target on her back, everybody's going to try to race Zaya and beat Zaya but, I don't expect her to have a let down her senior year," Stueve said.

The district meet will be held Saturday at Grandview High School.