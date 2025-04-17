Rockhurst High School’s Sam Komenda steps into spotlight as team leader

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year ago, Sam Komenda was part of the picture, just not the focus.

Featured in the background of a Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week presentation, the Rockhurst High School midfielder wasn’t the honoree. This season, the spotlight is firmly on him.

“It’s a great honor,” Komenda said. “Credit to my teammates, though. It’s not all me.”

Komenda, now a senior and team captain, is one of just a handful of returning players from last year’s Rockhurst lacrosse team, widely considered one of the most talented groups to ever take the field in Kansas City.

That squad claimed its fourth consecutive championship before handing the reins to a new core.

“He’s one of the only returning starters,” Head coach Tim Reidy said. “They kind of passed the baton from last year’s team to him. It was a natural transition for his teammates.”

So far, Komenda has done more than keep the flame alive — he’s ignited something new. He leads the undefeated (8-0) Hawklets in assists and ranks second on the team in total points.

“I feel like I see the field pretty well,” Komenda said. “I like that it gives other people chances.”

That selfless play has become a hallmark of this year’s team.

“Last year we had a number of star players,” Reidy said. “This team, we’re very selfless. A lot of guys like Sam want to spread the ball around.”

Rockhurst is currently ranked eighth in the nation.

—