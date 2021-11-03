Sion volleyball moving on to final 4 round of Missouri Class 3 state championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's been 20 years since Notre Dame de Sion won the state championship for volleyball and this week they get another shot at it.

The team left Wednesday for the Missouri Class 3 state championship in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The Storm will play at 2 p.m. on Thursday, and a win would advance them to the championship match at 2 p.m. on Friday.

"We have 17 wins, before I was here as the head coach, last year we had 6, the year before that we only had 3, so we've come a long way," Brittany Boerigter, varsity head coach said.

Helping lead the team this season is senior Anna Sheedy. In the teams last two matches, Sheedy recorded 30 kills, four blocks, 17 digs and two aces.

"I just love to make plays when my team needs it the most and those were big games and it was just so fun to make big plays," Sheedy said.

Sheedy's teammates and coaches said it's her talent and leadership that make her a great player and recipient of the Hy-Vee Athlete of the Week honor.

"She deserves it, she's the most competitive person," junior Kori Franklin said. "She's an athlete, like it shows on the court [and] off the court, everything, she wants it. "That's why everyone, when we choose teams, we want her on our team because we know she wants to win so much."

Lee's Summit West and Pembroke Hill are two additional Kansas City area teams competing in the final four.